Simple GMMA MT5 - Cannot download Mac version
Paul_Mahony:
Such links are intended to be opened directly from the MT5 platform, not from a web browser.
When on an MQL5 web page you click on a link starting with mql5buy://, what should happen is that MT5 will automatically open and handle the action (e.g. open the application marketplace or download a product).
But if MT5 is not properly installed or registered as a handler for those links on your Mac, Safari won't know what to do with that address.
- Open MT5 on your Mac.
- From the platform, enter the Market from the Navigator (see image).
- Manually search for the product: in your case, "Simple GMMA MT5".
- Proceed to download it directly from there.
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Browser message says: "Safari can't open mql5buy://124997.Simple+GMMA+MT5/free because macOS doesn't recognise internet addresses starting with 'mql5buy'."
Does anyone know the answer?
Thanks.