Simple GMMA MT5 - Cannot download Mac version

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Browser message says: "Safari can't open mql5buy://124997.Simple+GMMA+MT5/free because macOS doesn't recognise internet addresses starting with 'mql5buy'."

Does anyone know the answer?

Thanks.

 
Paul_Mahony:

Such links are intended to be opened directly from the MT5 platform, not from a web browser.

When on an MQL5 web page you click on a link starting with mql5buy://, what should happen is that MT5 will automatically open and handle the action (e.g. open the application marketplace or download a product).

But if MT5 is not properly installed or registered as a handler for those links on your Mac, Safari won't know what to do with that address.

  1. Open MT5 on your Mac.
  2. From the platform, enter the Market from the Navigator (see image).
  3. Manually search for the product: in your case, "Simple GMMA MT5".
  4. Proceed to download it directly from there.
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