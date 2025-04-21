Need help resetting PW
I need the aid of a GM to reset PW, so i can start placing some of my Ea's to sell thank you.
As you can login here you can change your PW in your profile (at the bottom): https://www.mql5.com/en/users/aldanparris/security:
Discover new MetaTrader 5 opportunities with MQL5 community and services
- www.mql5.com
Logging in to MQL5.com website
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register