Indicators: ColorXMA_Ishimoku_StDev - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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ColorXMA_Ishimoku_StDev - indicator for MetaTrader 5:
The XMA_Ishimoku indicator with additional trend strength indication using colored dots based on the standard deviation algorithm. The original code in the attached link had plotting problems.
Author: Betty Naliaka Barasa