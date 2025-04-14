Indicators: ColorXMA_Ishimoku_StDev - indicator for MetaTrader 5

New comment
 

ColorXMA_Ishimoku_StDev - indicator for MetaTrader 5:

The XMA_Ishimoku indicator with additional trend strength indication using colored dots based on the standard deviation algorithm. The original code in the attached link had plotting problems.

ColorXMA_Ishimoku_StDev - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Author: Betty Naliaka Barasa

New comment