Indicators: Volume Oscillator
I need to play forex trading
But I don't have experience I need help
Mudau Thukzin #:
I need to play forex trading
I need to play forex trading
But I don't have experience I need help
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
How to Start with Metatrader 5
Sergey Golubev, 2013.01.10 08:09
I decided to create this thread to help to myself and to the others to start with Metatrader 5.
I am experienced in MT4 and in forex in general (i hope : ) but we traders really need to collect all the information about it in one place.
I will make some posts about 'how I am starting with MT5'. :)
Please make your any question about Metatrader 5 and I will try to answer them,
or we will reply all together.
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Volume Oscillator:
A volume oscillator is a useful technical analysis indicator that predicts the strength or weakness of price trends
Author: Artyom Trishkin