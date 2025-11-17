VPS switch account

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[Deleted]  

Hello.

My account has been deactivated by the broker. Can I switch the VPS registration to another account so I do not lose fee?

 

If you mean to move your MQL5 VPS subscription to another trading account, yes it is possible (Change account).

https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions



[Deleted]  
Thanks
 
can i change broker. now i have a remote desktop vps from another provider, i am testing the slippage with different brokes. so i can change the broker if needed if i purchase a vps account in here
 
vijay anand #:
can i change broker. now i have a remote desktop vps from another provider, i am testing the slippage with different brokes. so i can change the broker if needed if i purchase a vps account in here

Yes, you can move your MQL5 VPS subscription to another trading account of another broker (Change account) once a week.

https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions


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