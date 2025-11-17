VPS switch account
If you mean to move your MQL5 VPS subscription to another trading account, yes it is possible (Change account).
https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions
Thanks
vijay anand #:
can i change broker. now i have a remote desktop vps from another provider, i am testing the slippage with different brokes. so i can change the broker if needed if i purchase a vps account in here
can i change broker. now i have a remote desktop vps from another provider, i am testing the slippage with different brokes. so i can change the broker if needed if i purchase a vps account in here
Yes, you can move your MQL5 VPS subscription to another trading account of another broker (Change account) once a week.
https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions
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Hello.
My account has been deactivated by the broker. Can I switch the VPS registration to another account so I do not lose fee?