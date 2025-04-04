Indicator Handles

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I am trying to code 'correctly' and efficiently in MT5.

I have an EA that loops through different currency pairs and for each currency looks at an Indicator using the iCustom function.

As I understand I don't need to RELEASE a handle but ....

1. Do I need a separate HANDLE for each currency PAIR?  [access via an Array perhaps]

2. If I wish to look at - for example - the MAX & MIN values over 100 and 250 bars can I use the same handle again with a different COPY statement.

Somewhere I have seen that MT5 doesn't doesn't require Release of the HANDLE whereas MT4 would.

Any help appreciated and thanks in advance

 
Peter Williams:

I am trying to code 'correctly' and efficiently in MT5.

I have an EA that loops through different currency pairs and for each currency looks at an Indicator using the iCustom function.

As I understand I don't need to RELEASE a handle but ....

1. Do I need a separate HANDLE for each currency PAIR?  [access via an Array perhaps]

2. If I wish to look at - for example - the MAX & MIN values over 100 and 250 bars can I use the same handle again with a different COPY statement.

Somewhere I have seen that MT5 doesn't doesn't require Release of the HANDLE whereas MT4 would.

Any help appreciated and thanks in advance

1 . yes

2. yes you can , or you can request 250 bars worth of data from the indicator with one call per pair , and iterate through the returned values

3. release all handles on deinit

 

Many thanks - fast and to the point.

Much appreciated

 

Lorentzos

Hi Hope you don't mind me returning on this one.

I am trying to utlise CLASSES more often and the above problem seemed to be an ideal opportunity.

I coded a very simple example

#include <Trade/Trade.mqh>
#include <Arrays/ArrayLong.mqh>
#include <Arrays/ArrayObj.mqh>

string      arrSymbols[]={ "","AUDCAD" , "AUDJPY" , };
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES AtrTimeframe  = PERIOD_H1;
input int      AtrPeriods           = 14;

class CSymbol : public CObject
{
   public:
      CSymbol (string name) : symbol(name){};
      ~CSymbol(){};
      
      string symbol;
      CArrayLong tickets;
      int handleAtr;                          // added later
};

CArrayObj symbols;
int OnInit()
{
   symbols.Clear();
   Print ("ArraySize(arrSymbols) = ",IntegerToString(ArraySize(arrSymbols)));
   for (int i = ArraySize(arrSymbols)-1; i > 0; i--)
   {  CSymbol* symbol = new CSymbol(arrSymbols[i]);
      //symbol.handleAtr = iATR(arrSymbols[i],_Period,20);
      int MyAtr = iATR(arrSymbols[i],AtrTimeframe,AtrPeriods);
      symbol.handleAtr = MyAtr;
      symbols.Add(symbol);
      Print("i = ",IntegerToString(i)," symbol = ",arrSymbols[i]," & symbol.handleAtr = "+IntegerToString(symbol.handleAtr));
   }
   Print ("symbols.Total() = ",IntegerToString(symbols.Total()));
   for (int i = symbols.Total()-1; i>= 0; i--)
   {  CSymbol* symbol = symbols.At(i);
         CTrade trade;
         double bid     = SymbolInfoDouble (symbol.symbol,SYMBOL_BID);
         double atr[];
         CopyBuffer(symbol.handleAtr,MAIN_LINE,1,5,atr);
         Print (" i = ",IntegerToString(i)," symbol = ",symbol,symbol," handleAtr = ",symbol.handleAtr," symbol = ",symbol);
   }
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

All compiles and runs but confused by the output and why "symbol or symbol.symbol" fails to produce anything recognisable (to me)

Print Details

.....and do I need a different handle for each time frame? (I think I do but again want to make sure)


Again appreciate any help

 
Peter Williams #:

Lorentzos

Hi Hope you don't mind me returning on this one.

I am trying to utlise CLASSES more often and the above problem seemed to be an ideal opportunity.

I coded a very simple example

All compiles and runs but confused by the output and why "symbol or symbol.symbol" fails to produce anything recognisable (to me)

.....and do I need a different handle for each time frame? (I think I do but again want to make sure)


Again appreciate any help

on the symbol,symbol line you are printing the object . should be symbol.symbol

yes you need a different handle for each timeframe
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