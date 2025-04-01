non-standard timeframes work in Live Market? or it only for Offline chart?

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Hello,

Article URL : https://docs.mql4.com/constants/chartconstants/enum_timeframes



These timeframe only work with offline start or it also work with live market? 


if(iRSI(NULL,PERIOD_M1,14,PRICE_CLOSE,0)>overbought)
    OrderSend(x,x,x,x);

This works fine. But these additional timeframe will work for live market? 

if(iRSI(NULL,PERIOD_M2,14,PRICE_CLOSE,0)>overbought)
         OrderSend(x,x,x,x);
 
anuj71:

Hello,

Article URL : https://docs.mql4.com/constants/chartconstants/enum_timeframes



These timeframe only work with offline start or it also work with live market?


This works fine. But these additional timeframe will work for live market?

see reading just below the table that you got the M2 from:

"These periods can be used for working with offline charts."

And above that, the table for ENUMS_TIMEFRAMES

"The ENUM_TIMEFRAMES enumeration contains the values of standard timeframes, online charts of financial instruments can be plotted only on these time intervals."

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