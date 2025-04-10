Experts: Candlestick Analysis EA R1

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Candlestick Analysis EA R1:

This MT5 Expert Advisor combines multi-timeframe candlestick pattern analysis with fundamental event filtering to execute trades with disciplined risk management.

Author: jacklmp

 
Hi everyone is welcome to try the ea , and if can show me the result of the ea. I will make the adjustment all the way for the ea. 
 
Hi, how arw you? Where I can find the code, thanks
 
musicoin italia #Hi, how arw you? Where I can find the code, thanks

https://www.mql5.com/en/code/57689


Candlestick Analysis EA R1
Candlestick Analysis EA R1
  • www.mql5.com
This MT5 Expert Advisor combines multi-timeframe candlestick pattern analysis with fundamental event filtering to execute trades with disciplined risk management.
 
The EA does not execute any trade. Could notice it does not have a OnTick function.
 
How do I activate this EA in meta5?
 
how the logic this EA WORKS?
 
This is not a full code. The Candlestick analysis and trade strategy missing.
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