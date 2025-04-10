Experts: Candlestick Analysis EA R1
Hi everyone is welcome to try the ea , and if can show me the result of the ea. I will make the adjustment all the way for the ea.
Hi, how arw you? Where I can find the code, thanks
musicoin italia #: Hi, how arw you? Where I can find the code, thanks
https://www.mql5.com/en/code/57689
Candlestick Analysis EA R1
- www.mql5.com
This MT5 Expert Advisor combines multi-timeframe candlestick pattern analysis with fundamental event filtering to execute trades with disciplined risk management.
The EA does not execute any trade. Could notice it does not have a OnTick function.
How do I activate this EA in meta5?
how the logic this EA WORKS?
This is not a full code. The Candlestick analysis and trade strategy missing.
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Candlestick Analysis EA R1:
This MT5 Expert Advisor combines multi-timeframe candlestick pattern analysis with fundamental event filtering to execute trades with disciplined risk management.
Author: jacklmp