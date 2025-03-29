empty isin data

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does your broker provide this data ?


okay sector and industry are for stocks , but isins apply to indices too.

  int total_selected=SymbolsTotal(false);
  for(int i=0;i<total_selected;i++){
   string name=SymbolName(i,false);
   Print("Symbol["+name+"]ISIN["+SymbolInfoString(name,SYMBOL_ISIN)+"]COUNTRY["+SymbolInfoString(name,SYMBOL_COUNTRY)+"]SECTOR.NAME["+SymbolInfoString(name,SYMBOL_SECTOR_NAME)+"]INDUSTRY.NAME["+SymbolInfoString(name,SYMBOL_INDUSTRY_NAME)+"]");
   Print("--->SECTOR.INT["+EnumToString((ENUM_SYMBOL_SECTOR)SymbolInfoInteger(name,SYMBOL_SECTOR))+"]INDUSTRY.INT["+EnumToString((ENUM_SYMBOL_INDUSTRY)SymbolInfoInteger(name,SYMBOL_INDUSTRY))+"]");
     }
 
Lorentzos Roussos:

does your broker provide this data ?

okay sector and industry are for stocks , but isins apply to indices too.

Unfortunately, very few brokers provide it, just as they do not usually offer other data such as tick size, tick value, stops level, etc. 🫤
 
Miguel Angel Vico Alba #:
Unfortunately, very few brokers provide it, just as they do not usually offer other data such as tick size, tick value, stops level, etc. 🫤

i see . too bad. thanks 

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