empty isin data
Lorentzos Roussos:Unfortunately, very few brokers provide it, just as they do not usually offer other data such as tick size, tick value, stops level, etc. 🫤
does your broker provide this data ?
okay sector and industry are for stocks , but isins apply to indices too.
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does your broker provide this data ?
okay sector and industry are for stocks , but isins apply to indices too.