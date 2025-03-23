mt4/5 reporting different windows versions 10/11
my laptop is windows 11 pro, 24h2
this is from mt5 log, which reports the same. (windows 11 pro)
NOTE this is real and full install of windows 11 pro -- not S,N,OEM, or Upgraded from 10.
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...yet mt4 reports different. (windows 10 pro)
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Questions.
1) Should I be concerned?
2) Do I need to report this to support?
I suppose MT4 and MT5 terminals use slightly different methods of requesting Windows version, hence the difference.
If you open a console window with command line and type "ver", you'll see that Windows 11 still reports itself as Win 10 actually.
I suppose MT4 and MT5 terminals use slightly different methods of requesting Windows version, hence the difference.
If you open a console window with command line and type "ver", you'll see that Windows 11 still reports itself as Win 10 actually.
yes, this is exactly what i am hoping it is all it is about.
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my laptop is windows 11 pro, 24h2
this is from mt5 log, which reports the same. (windows 11 pro)
NOTE this is real and full install of windows 11 pro -- not S,N,OEM, or Upgraded from 10.
====================================================
...yet mt4 reports different. (windows 10 pro)
====================================================
Questions.
1) Should I be concerned?
2) Do I need to report this to support?