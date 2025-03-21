Netting Account: Question about Position Operations
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Hi,
I'm working on a netting account.
As far as I understand: by reversing an existing position the position will be closed and a new one will be opened with a new id and the contrarian type (buy --> sell or sell --> buy).
Am I correct here?
But I have difficulties to access to the newly opened position. How can I get the position id?
To demonstrate my problem I have written a small EA. Running this EA in the strategy tester allows me to open a new position, to increase it or to reverse it.
Additionally the EA print the correct position id. At least I hope. But it does not :-(
Please see the following EA
By pressing the Buy or the Sell button you can open and modify the (single) position:
If you press "Buy 2" you buy 2 lots and get the following output:
That is completely understandable for me: The position variable of the MqlTradeTransaction has the value 2 and the Position_Id of the deal as well.
But if I do a reverse operation now by pressing the button "Sell 3" in order to sell 3 lots I get the following output:
You see: the trans.position variable and the deal.position_id have the id of the old position which has been closed. These entries remain for all further operations.
Question: how can I access the newly opened position 3? Here you see position 3, indeed open:
Can you help me please?
Matthias