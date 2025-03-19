I am not getting Emails from MQL5.COM Please someone experienced or Moderators help me

New comment
 
Hi,

I am not getting any emails regarding when someone purchase my product or rent it, even when I am withdrawing my Earned money then also. If a payment dailed then also not getting any email. I get those emails when I download the demo test version of someone else products. Is it normal or I have to see some settings to be changed ?
 
Arpit Sharma:
Hi,

I am not getting any emails regarding when someone purchase my product or rent it, even when I am withdrawing my Earned money then also. If a payment dailed then also not getting any email. I get those emails when I download the demo test version of someone else products. Is it normal or I have to see some settings to be changed ?

Check these settings:


 
HI I have checked these, Below is my Setting. is it Normal.

 
Arpit Sharma #:
HI I have checked these, Below is my Setting. is it Normal.

I find it difficult to answer your question. I was just showing you where the notification settings are.

Personally, I've never used email notifications, and I only visit email once every few months (and still don't read anything there)😁

 

I would advise you to contact the Service Desk and open a ticket about this.

Since you are a seller they will look into it.

New comment