I am not getting Emails from MQL5.COM Please someone experienced or Moderators help me
Arpit Sharma:
Hi,
I am not getting any emails regarding when someone purchase my product or rent it, even when I am withdrawing my Earned money then also. If a payment dailed then also not getting any email. I get those emails when I download the demo test version of someone else products. Is it normal or I have to see some settings to be changed ?
Hi,
I am not getting any emails regarding when someone purchase my product or rent it, even when I am withdrawing my Earned money then also. If a payment dailed then also not getting any email. I get those emails when I download the demo test version of someone else products. Is it normal or I have to see some settings to be changed ?
Check these settings:
Arpit Sharma #:
HI I have checked these, Below is my Setting. is it Normal.
HI I have checked these, Below is my Setting. is it Normal.
I find it difficult to answer your question. I was just showing you where the notification settings are.
Personally, I've never used email notifications, and I only visit email once every few months (and still don't read anything there)😁
I would advise you to contact the Service Desk and open a ticket about this.
Since you are a seller they will look into it.
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I am not getting any emails regarding when someone purchase my product or rent it, even when I am withdrawing my Earned money then also. If a payment dailed then also not getting any email. I get those emails when I download the demo test version of someone else products. Is it normal or I have to see some settings to be changed ?