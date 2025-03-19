How to find out which function i'm editing?
mousazadehm:
hi everyone,
my code has been too long with a lot of long functions.
when I'm searching a keyword in my code, how can I find out where I am in the code (inside which function I am)?
the brackets of the function light up
there is also a function list
ALT + M
I think
mousazadehm #:
considering the function is too long and I'm in the middle of function and have no access to the brackets of the function.
if there is any solution to find out, except watching the brackets of the function.
Of course there is a solution - split the long function into several smaller ones. Long functions are bad and you already know why.
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hi everyone,
my code has been too long with a lot of long functions.
when I'm searching a keyword in my code, how can I find out where I am in the code (inside which function I am)?