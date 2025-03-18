Volume Check and Adjust
anuj71:
What you are raising has already been answered hundreds of times in the forum:
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Article URL : https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/2555#invalid_lot
I am getting Error 131
To resolve this, I am trying something like Volume Error Handling. It update value automatically.
or
Instead of
But my both of the code is not working. What wrong with my code. it does exact same and even better than article URL. it also adjust the Volume size after comparison.