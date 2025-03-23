reliability of a backtest
I would like to know how to evaluate the reliability of a backtest based on the modeling. For example, this one:
Patoki2:
I would like to know how to evaluate the reliability of a backtest based on the modeling. For example, this one:
I would like to know how to evaluate the reliability of a backtest based on the modeling. For example, this one:
If the system is available for MT5 prefer to test it on MT5
Patoki2:
I would like to know how to evaluate the reliability of a backtest based on the modeling. For example, this one:
I would like to know how to evaluate the reliability of a backtest based on the modeling. For example, this one:
For MT4 - the article:What the Numbers in the Expert Testing Report Mean
Strategy Tester: Modes of Modeling during Testing
How to Evaluate the Expert Testing Results
--------------------MetaTrader 4 Help → Auto Trading → Strategy Testing → Results
What the Numbers in the Expert Testing Report Mean
- www.mql5.com
Article explains how to read testing reports and to interpret the obtained results properly.
What do you think is the best AI to translate MQL4 to MQL5 code? Thank you.
Thanks, I'll try to do it myself
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