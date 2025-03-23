reliability of a backtest

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I would like to know how to evaluate the reliability of a backtest based on the modeling. For example, this one:
 
Patoki2:
I would like to know how to evaluate the reliability of a backtest based on the modeling. For example, this one:

If the system is available for MT5 prefer to test it on MT5

 
Lorentzos Roussos # :

If the system is available for MT5, prefer to test it on MT5

Thanks for the reply. I coded it in MQL4 and I don't have MT5. I should point out that it's a system applied in UT daily.

 
Patoki2:
I would like to know how to evaluate the reliability of a backtest based on the modeling. For example, this one:

For MT4 - the article:

What the Numbers in the Expert Testing Report Mean
 
Strategy Tester: Modes of Modeling during Testing

How to Evaluate the Expert Testing Results

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MetaTrader 4 HelpAuto TradingStrategy TestingResults
What the Numbers in the Expert Testing Report Mean
What the Numbers in the Expert Testing Report Mean
  • www.mql5.com
Article explains how to read testing reports and to interpret the obtained results properly.
 
Patoki2 #:

Thanks for the reply. I coded it in MQL4 and I don't have MT5. I should point out that it's a system applied in UT daily.

I'd be optimal to move it to mt5 

 
Lorentzos Roussos # :

It would be optimal to move it to MT5

Thank you both. I will try to translate it to mql5 and then test it on mt5

 
What do you think is the best AI to translate MQL4 to MQL5 code? Thank you.
 
Patoki2 #:
What do you think is the best AI to translate MQL4 to MQL5 code? Thank you.

Find someone to do it 

If you add ai into the mix then you will also have to correct it's errors

 
Thanks, I'll try to do it myself
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