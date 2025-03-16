back testing graph not agree with history leger

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Has anyone ever seen this problem? I ran a single back testing on my EA. Graphical show there are profit on trading. However, the history show loss in all trading. I don't known what the issue is. History Leger          Grap picture
 
black_building:
Has anyone ever seen this problem? I ran a single back testing on my EA. Graphical show there are profit on trading. However, the history show loss in all trading. I don't known what the issue is.         

Run backtest in visual mode and see.

 
black_building:
Has anyone ever seen this problem? I ran a single back testing on my EA. Graphical show there are profit on trading. However, the history show loss in all trading. I don't known what the issue is.         

?? Maybe you should learn to read the table.

This:

shows that the EA sold at 1.0586 and you closed that by a buy at 1.05097 which is a profit of 763 points.

 
Carl Schreiber #:

?? Maybe you should learn to read the table.

This:

shows that the EA sold at 1.0586 and you closed that by a buy at 1.05097 which is a profit of 763 points.

Please look at the color and the comment on the history leger. It shows color of loss (orange) and comment is stop loss. 

 
Add to the misery, I made a copy of the file and rerun the new file. The problem disappears. I compared both old and new file, the content are the same.
 
black_building #:

Please look at the color and the comment on the history leger. It shows color of loss (orange) and comment is stop loss. 

If a position gets closed (profit 763 points) by a trailing stop, the Comment would still read "sl" because that’s what it is.

On a side note, your first forum post dates back to January 28, 2007. With that much experience I’m sure you’ve come across this before.

black_building
black_building
  • 2025.03.15
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Oleksandr Medviediev #:

If a position gets closed (profit 763 points) by a trailing stop, the Comment would still read "sl" because that’s what it is.

On a side note, your first forum post dates back to January 28, 2007. With that much experience I’m sure you’ve come across this before.

The last time I did anything with MQL is yes 2007. I am now just try to get back to the swing of things. Thanks for your information.

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