back testing graph not agree with history leger
- Backtest and Graph tab don't show anything when testing an EA
- Back testing
- Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5
Has anyone ever seen this problem? I ran a single back testing on my EA. Graphical show there are profit on trading. However, the history show loss in all trading. I don't known what the issue is.
?? Maybe you should learn to read the table.
This:
shows that the EA sold at 1.0586 and you closed that by a buy at 1.05097 which is a profit of 763 points.
Please look at the color and the comment on the history leger. It shows color of loss (orange) and comment is stop loss.
If a position gets closed (profit 763 points) by a trailing stop, the Comment would still read "sl" because that’s what it is.
On a side note, your first forum post dates back to January 28, 2007. With that much experience I’m sure you’ve come across this before.
If a position gets closed (profit 763 points) by a trailing stop, the Comment would still read "sl" because that’s what it is.
On a side note, your first forum post dates back to January 28, 2007. With that much experience I’m sure you’ve come across this before.
The last time I did anything with MQL is yes 2007. I am now just try to get back to the swing of things. Thanks for your information.
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