History Select By Position docs
In the docs history select by position receives a long for position id
in the IDE the History Select By Position receives a ulong for position id
HistorySelectByPosition - Trade Functions - MQL5 Reference - Reference on algorithmic/automated trading language for MetaTrader 5
Nice catch. Interestingly, the code snippet in the doc there uses ulong over and over again for related functions despite the long type atop the doc. Hopefully, the Admins will correct the typo in the type..
Thank you for your observations.
Checking everything, it seems to be correct, but maybe I'm missing something.
Could you share screenshots or visual examples to illustrate what you mention? It would be great to see it more clearly.
In the docs history select by position receives a long for position id
in the IDE the History Select By Position receives a ulong for position id
HistorySelectByPosition - Trade Functions - MQL5 Reference - Reference on algorithmic/automated trading language for MetaTrader 5
Hi Lorentzos,
It has been corrected and you will see it reflected in the next update.
Thanks for your cooperation.
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In the docs history select by position receives a long for position id
in the IDE the History Select By Position receives a ulong for position id
HistorySelectByPosition - Trade Functions - MQL5 Reference - Reference on algorithmic/automated trading language for MetaTrader 5