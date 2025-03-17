History Select By Position docs

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In the docs history select by position receives a long for position id

in the IDE the History Select By Position receives a ulong for position id 


HistorySelectByPosition - Trade Functions - MQL5 Reference - Reference on algorithmic/automated trading language for MetaTrader 5

Documentation on MQL5: Trade Functions / HistorySelectByPosition
Documentation on MQL5: Trade Functions / HistorySelectByPosition
  • www.mql5.com
Retrieves the history of deals and orders having the specified position identifier. Parameters position_id [in]  Position identifier that is...
 
Lorentzos Roussos:

In the docs history select by position receives a long for position id

in the IDE the History Select By Position receives a ulong for position id 


HistorySelectByPosition - Trade Functions - MQL5 Reference - Reference on algorithmic/automated trading language for MetaTrader 5

Nice catch. Interestingly, the code snippet in the doc there uses ulong over and over again for related functions despite the long type atop the doc. Hopefully, the Admins will correct the typo in the type..

 

Thank you for your observations.

Checking everything, it seems to be correct, but maybe I'm missing something.

Could you share screenshots or visual examples to illustrate what you mention? It would be great to see it more clearly.


 
Miguel Angel Vico Alba #:

Thank you for your observations.

Checking everything, it seems to be correct, but maybe I'm missing something.

Could you share screenshots or visual examples to illustrate what you mention? It would be great to see it more clearly.


sure


 
Lorentzos Roussos #: sure

Perfect, thank you.

I will inform the administration on Monday so they can take it into account for future updates.

 
Lorentzos Roussos:

In the docs history select by position receives a long for position id

in the IDE the History Select By Position receives a ulong for position id 

HistorySelectByPosition - Trade Functions - MQL5 Reference - Reference on algorithmic/automated trading language for MetaTrader 5

Hi Lorentzos,

It has been corrected and you will see it reflected in the next update.

Thanks for your cooperation.


 
Miguel Angel Vico Alba #:

Hi Lorentzos,

It has been corrected and you will see it reflected in the next update.

Thanks for your cooperation.


Great thank you

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