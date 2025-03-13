Much Larger profit and loss when using strategy tester on trading index
Hi guys
The strategy tester test my strategy well on major currency pairs such as EURUSD、USDCHF.
But when I test my strategy on index such as US500、JP255，the profit and loss shown in the strategy tester is much larger than I expected.
The contract size of my US500 is 1. So each 1.0 move of the price cause 1.0 profit/loss. We can confirm it in my first attached picture.
But in my second attached picture，you can see the price move from 5872.79 to 5892.26，the loss of this trade should be ( 5892.26 - 5872.79 ) * 1.81 = 35.2407，where 1.81 is my trading volumn.
In the strategy tester，the loss is -3625!!!
The third picture shows parameter before I start the strategy tester.
Thanks for any rely and help.
You need to untick this profit in Pips for faster calculations option and test it. Because it is calculating profit in Pips not actual currency.
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Hi guys
The strategy tester test my strategy well on major currency pairs such as EURUSD、USDCHF.
But when I test my strategy on index such as US500、JP255，the profit and loss shown in the strategy tester is much larger than I expected.
The contract size of my US500 is 1. So each 1.0 move of the price cause 1.0 profit/loss. We can confirm it in my first attached picture.
But in my second attached picture，you can see the price move from 5872.79 to 5892.26，the loss of this trade should be ( 5892.26 - 5872.79 ) * 1.81 = 35.2407，where 1.81 is my trading volumn.
In the strategy tester，the loss is -3625!!!
The third picture shows parameter before I start the strategy tester.
Thanks for any rely and help.