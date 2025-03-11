VPS Not giving me option to Migrate
521049:
paid For VPS but its not giving me option to mugrate , its just stuck on how to rent a virtual server
what do i do?
If you rent MQL5 VPS so this VPS is per trading account and everything is listed on this page:
https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions
So, login to correct trading account (and do not forget to fill Community tab of Metatrader with your forum login and forum password, and with confirmation of sucessful login in Metatrader journal).
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paid For VPS but its not giving me option to mugrate , its just stuck on how to rent a virtual server
what do i do?