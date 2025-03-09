Expert Advisor
Hi, good day. Am new here, i need help in building an EA to trade crash 1000, i don't have the resources to pay someone to do it for me. can anyone help me.
rarely free help here. This is a technical, free help forum for mostly coding. And even then, only if the user provides an example of code that shows that they have already made their own attempts to fix their issue.
We are just users like yourself, with no direct links to mq or mt4/5 support. Even the most of the moderators are just regular users such as you and me.
I recommend that you search marketplace and codebase for examples of code that you can use as examples to give you ideas how to reach your goals.
Once you have shown a clear example of your code to the experts, then, they might give you advice and critique your code. Do NOT take much offense to their often abrasive, and even offensive tones, as they are ignorant, however, rightly so. Just "take it on the chin"; "turn the other cheek", and try to learn from them, even as offended that you might be.
If you do not receive any responses after a few days, then, you should reconsider your post. Maybe the syntax is obviously incorrect? or your words are offensive? If you write in offensive tones, then, believe me, you will get even worse comments, even if you didnt mean to be abrasive, maybe your language or shortness of sentences may have been misunderstood. You should either rewrite your first comment in your thread, or rewrite your first comment in the 2nd, new comment.
And use Debugger in Metaeditor. If you do not, then, it is often obvious in your code. These code snippets will only get you ridicule responses, so using debugger is a must. To find out what debugger is, search this website or the help pages in Metaeditor.
Finally, there is always Freelance where even novice coders will make a simple code for a few bucks.
rarely free help here. This is a technical, free help forum for mostly coding. And even then, only if the user provides an example of code that shows that they have already made their own attempts to fix their issue.
We are just users like yourself, with no direct links to mq or mt4/5 support. Even the most of the moderators are just regular users such as you and me.
I recommend that you search marketplace and codebase for examples of code that you can use as examples to give you ideas how to reach your goals.
Once you have shown a clear example of your code to the experts, then, they might give you advice and critique your code. Do NOT take much offense to their often abrasive, and even offensive tones, as they are ignorant, however, rightly so. Just "take it on the chin"; "turn the other cheek", and try to learn from them, even as offended that you might be.
If you do not receive any responses after a few days, then, you should reconsider your post. Maybe the syntax is obviously incorrect? or your words are offensive? If you write in offensive tones, then, believe me, you will get even worse comments, even if you didnt mean to be abrasive, maybe your language or shortness of sentences may have been misunderstood. You should either rewrite your first comment in your thread, or rewrite your first comment in the 2nd, new comment.
And use Debugger in Metaeditor. If you do not, then, it is often obvious in your code. These code snippets will only get you ridicule responses, so using debugger is a must. To find out what debugger is, search this website or the help pages in Metaeditor.
Finally, there is always Freelance where even novice coders will make a simple code for a few bucks.
rarely free help here. This is a technical, free help forum for mostly coding. And even then, only if the user provides an example of code that shows that they have already made their own attempts to fix their issue.
We are just users like yourself, with no direct links to mq or mt4/5 support. Even the most of the moderators are just regular users such as you and me.
I recommend that you search marketplace and codebase for examples of code that you can use as examples to give you ideas how to reach your goals.
Once you have shown a clear example of your code to the experts, then, they might give you advice and critique your code. Do NOT take much offense to their often abrasive, and even offensive tones, as they are ignorant,
i meant to write "arrogant".
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Hi, good day. Am new here, i need help in building an EA to trade crash 1000, i don't have the resources to pay someone to do it for me. can anyone help me.