VPS suddenly stoped open trades

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hi , my vps suddenly stoped opening trades, i checked the journal its shows this message:

any one can help how to fix it?

 
Mohammed Fauzi Najei Ajmi:

hi , my vps suddenly stoped opening trades, i checked the journal its shows this message:

any one can help how to fix it?

i suggest that you contact the service desk at bottom of this page "Contacts and requests". tell the robot you have financial matter.

 
Mohammed Fauzi Najei Ajmi:

hi , my vps suddenly stoped opening trades, i checked the journal its shows this message:

any one can help how to fix it?

3 EAs attached to 3 charts?
It is normal message ... seems - you made re-synchronization ...

May be - your 3 EAs must not open the trades for now according to the strategy they/EAs were coded about ...
You can check MQL5 VPS journals (two journals) about what was written there concering the EAs and the trades.

 
thanks
 
How can I delete the post above and the attached photo?
 
Sergey Golubev #:

3 EAs attached to 3 charts?
It is normal message ... seems - you made re-synchronization ...

May be - your 3 EAs must not open the trades for now according to the strategy they/EAs were coded about ...
You can check MQL5 VPS journals (two journals) about what was written there concering the EAs and the trades.

How can I delete the post above and the attached photo?

 
Daniel D #:
How can I delete the post above and the attached photo?
Which post?
Delete the thread?
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