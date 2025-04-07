VPS suddenly stoped open trades
hi , my vps suddenly stoped opening trades, i checked the journal its shows this message:
any one can help how to fix it?
i suggest that you contact the service desk at bottom of this page "Contacts and requests". tell the robot you have financial matter.
hi , my vps suddenly stoped opening trades, i checked the journal its shows this message:
any one can help how to fix it?
3 EAs attached to 3 charts?
It is normal message ... seems - you made re-synchronization ...
May be - your 3 EAs must not open the trades for now according to the strategy they/EAs were coded about ...
You can check MQL5 VPS journals (two journals) about what was written there concering the EAs and the trades.
3 EAs attached to 3 charts?
It is normal message ... seems - you made re-synchronization ...
May be - your 3 EAs must not open the trades for now according to the strategy they/EAs were coded about ...
You can check MQL5 VPS journals (two journals) about what was written there concering the EAs and the trades.
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hi , my vps suddenly stoped opening trades, i checked the journal its shows this message:
any one can help how to fix it?