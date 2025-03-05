I need this indicator of MT5

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Hello, I need to have the same exact indicator named envelops that exists on the Metatrader 5 platform , please how do I get it ?
 

This is standard indicator in MT5 (every MT5 is having it):

If you need some custom indicator so look at CodeBase (link to search results) or in the Market (search results link) for example.

 
50712345 #:
it is not the same as in my ipad
There are no custom indicators on mobile.
 
50712345 #:
it is not the same as in my ipad

I am using desktop Metatrader 5 (I am not using mobile Metatrader).

In case of ipad - look at this page of instruction about how to find Envelopes indicator:

MetaTrader 5 iPhone/iPad HelpChart Indicators
MetaTrader 5 for iPhone - MetaTrader 5 iPhone/iPad Help
MetaTrader 5 for iPhone - MetaTrader 5 iPhone/iPad Help
  • www.metatrader5.com
The world's most popular forex trading platform MetaTrader 5 is now available on iPhone and iPad free of charge. With the MetaTrader 5 iPhone, you...
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