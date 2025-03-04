I couldn't get verified, but I sent all the correct information. Sent mail, and what now?

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I have a problem with my account. I tried to verify it, but I couldn't. I submitted all my information and scanned my face. Everything turned green and went through, but then I just received this message. What happened?


 
You need to contact Service Desk.


NOTE-1: The Forum is mainly for users to:

(i) exchange ideas

(ii) discuss trading strategies, market trends, MetaTrader features and coding tips

(iii) share views on other trading-related and market-related topics.


NOTE-2: We’re all regular users like yourself and don’t have direct access to the Service Desk and their guidelines or response timelines.

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