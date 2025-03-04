I couldn't get verified, but I sent all the correct information. Sent mail, and what now?
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I have a problem with my account. I tried to verify it, but I couldn't. I submitted all my information and scanned my face. Everything turned green and went through, but then I just received this message. What happened?