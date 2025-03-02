mq4 read file and enter in trade
SAMURATY: I will be very happy if someone could help me!
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Use the debugger or print out your variables, including _LastError and prices and find out why. Do you really expect us to debug your code for you?
Code debugging - Developing programs - MetaEditor Help
Error Handling and Logging in MQL5 - MQL5 Articles (2015)
Tracing, Debugging and Structural Analysis of Source Code - MQL5 Articles (2011)
Introduction to MQL5: How to write simple Expert Advisor and Custom Indicator - MQL5 Articles (2010)
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int handle = FileOpen(FilePath, FILE_READ|FILE_TXT);
You haven't specified if your file is ANSI or Unicode.
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Hello!I have a text file with setups and .mq4 file that reads my file where are the trades and enter in them but it deosn't work.
I will be very happy if someone could help me!