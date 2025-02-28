Significant Performance Discrepancy Between Backtesting and Live Trading - page 3
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Then you are highly dependant on the quality of the tick data, and any deficiency what-so-ever in its quality will deeply impact your results.
You must in this case pay absolute attention to the logs about the tick data that the tester is recovering and verifying. Any mismatch or gap will be replaced by "virtual ticks".
So, you must absolutely ensure that the data is 100% for the time span you are testing your EA on.
Then you did not pay attention to my question ...
When there is missing real tick data or a mismatch between tick and OHLC data, then the Strategy Tester replaces it with virtual tick data which is much more "smooth" than real data.
You should be scrutinizing the logs for these failings in quality of the data.
Does it answer your questions?
This is an log example of when tick data mismatches or there are gaps ...
And then the tester substitutes them with virtual ticks (which are smoother).
Does it answer your questions?
Close MetaTrader and clear your logs and any existing bar/tick data in the Testerr directory, and restart your MetaTrader and then do a single test, and look at the whole log from the beginning.
The data generated only happens once at the beginning of the test, so pay attention to what it states about the data being generated.
This is an log example of when tick data mismatches or there is gaps ...
And then the tester substitutes them with virtual ticks (which are smoother).
And once more I will repeat what I and the other users have stated before ...
If your broker is providing MetaQuotes data, then it is not real data and will not match your live trading.
The MT5 backtesting platform provides an option to use real ticks, as well as the ability to simulate slippage on historical data. By backtesting, I refer to testing the algorithm on historical data, whereas by live testing, I mean running the algorithm in real-time on a demo account.
again, you fail to read the messages. if your broker has already told you that they get data from mq, then, your tick data is not from the broker. ie backtesting is not using real ticks from the broker. Is there any more ways that we can say this?
This means that your backtesting can not be trusted -- at least your backtest results can NOT be compared with any live trading.
Read my previous message. Your log output shows that you are using cached data, so you won't see those messages until you re-generate the data.
The backtest is performed using historical data from yesterday. Yesterday was a very bad day for the live performance of the algorithm. Nonetheless, the algorithm performs exceptionally well in this test.
again, you fail to read the messages. if your broker has already told you that they get data from mq, then, your tick data is not from the broker. ie backtesting is not using real ticks from the broker. Is there any more ways that we can say this?
This means that your backtesting can not be trusted -- at least your backtest results can NOT be compared with any live trading.