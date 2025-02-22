How to obtain data from over 100000 Bars
- Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5
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It seems you mixed your example dates or maybe the auto-translation did not work correctly.
Either way, the amount of available data is dependant on what the broker provides. Some brokers offer many years of data while other brokers only offers a few years or even just a few months of data. It is totally up to your broker.
However, also make sure you have not restricted or limited your data in the MetaTrader Options (Ctrl+O)
It seems you mixed your example dates or maybe the auto-translation did not work correctly.
Either way, the amount of available data is dependant on what the broker provides. Some brokers offer many years of data while other brokers only offers a few years or even just a few months of data. It is totally up to your broker.
However, also make sure you have not restricted or limited your data in the MetaTrader Options (Ctrl+O)
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