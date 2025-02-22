How to obtain data from over 100000 Bars

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CopyRates only 100000 Bars，for example,the earliest time of 1-minute Bar is 2024.11, i want data for 2027.10 and before, What should I do
[Deleted]  
I have edited your post. In English it is called "Bars" and not "K-Lines" as presented by the auto-translation.
[Deleted]  
c327515: CopyRates only 100000 Bars，for example,the earliest time of 1-minute Bar is 2024.11, i want data for 2027.10 and before, What should I do

It seems you mixed your example dates or maybe the auto-translation did not work correctly.

Either way, the amount of available data is dependant on what the broker provides. Some brokers offer many years of data while other brokers only offers a few years or even just a few months of data. It is totally up to your broker.

However, also make sure you have not restricted or limited your data in the MetaTrader Options (Ctrl+O)


 
Fernando Carreiro #:

It seems you mixed your example dates or maybe the auto-translation did not work correctly.

Either way, the amount of available data is dependant on what the broker provides. Some brokers offer many years of data while other brokers only offers a few years or even just a few months of data. It is totally up to your broker.

However, also make sure you have not restricted or limited your data in the MetaTrader Options (Ctrl+O)


got it ,thank you 
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