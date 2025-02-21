Status Command and Expert Logs
You try remigrating you signal and check if your MQL5 account is synced properly.
Matthew88819 #:
You try remigrating you signal and check if your MQL5 account is synced properly.
Thanks for the reply Matthew, i have gone into the VPS setting on the platform and tried multiple times to refresh migration and it still will run most logs but then still come up with that last message. Is there some other setting that might be preventing this or?
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Is this something i can fix or something I am doing wrong? I paid $72USD for a signal and it won't place trades because my journal keep coming up with these failures?
Thank you for any assistance