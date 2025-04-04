Cloud protector down?
Is anyone able to use the cloud protector as of February 16 2025?
It can’t connect to it.
Thank you
player1024: Is anyone able to use the cloud protector as of February 16 2025? It can’t connect to it.
Just tried it myself, and it work correctly! There was no issue.
What error does it report? Also show the MetaEditor Journal log.
Fernando Carreiro #:Journal log in metaeditor only shows compile error for the 2 errors given in the screenshot from cloud protector, nothing more specific
Just tried it myself, and it work correctly! There was no issue.
What error does it report? Also show the MetaEditor Journal log.
Files:
image.jpg 1760 kb
I experienced the same problem, just after changing my password at Mql5.com - I just had to change the password in MetaTrader :-)
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