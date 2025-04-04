Cloud protector down?

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Is anyone able to use the cloud protector as of February 16 2025?
It can’t connect to it. 
Thank you
[Deleted]  
player1024Is anyone able to use the cloud protector as of February 16 2025? It can’t connect to it. 

Just tried it myself, and it work correctly! There was no issue.

What error does it report? Also show the MetaEditor Journal log.

 
Fernando Carreiro #:

Just tried it myself, and it work correctly! There was no issue.

What error does it report? Also show the MetaEditor Journal log.

Journal log in metaeditor only shows compile error for the 2 errors given in the screenshot from cloud protector, nothing more specific
Files:
image.jpg  1760 kb
 
player1024 #:
Journal log in metaeditor only shows compile error for the 2 errors given in the screenshot from cloud protector, nothing more specific
Nevermind. A MetaEditor restart fixed it. 
 
I experienced the same problem, just after changing my password at Mql5.com - I just had to change the password in MetaTrader :-)
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