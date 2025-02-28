Some of my trades are closed automatically.

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I had almost 20 trades in the account, most are negative trades and was waiting to generate profit. On 5:30 pm GST today, most of the trades are closed in suddenly. But some trades are still running. 

None of the trades reached the SL or TP. But they are just closed with any explanation. Do anyone have any idea about it? 


 
Eugine Payyappilly Joseph:

I had almost 20 trades in the account, most are negative trades and was waiting to generate profit. On 5:30 pm GST today, most of the trades are closed in suddenly. But some trades are still running. 

None of the trades reached the SL or TP. But they are just closed with any explanation. Do anyone have any idea about it? 


Check the Journal tab for the explanation, probably some margin stop out from your broker.

[Deleted]  
Eugine Payyappilly Joseph:
Do anyone have any idea about it? 

Maybe some other person or EA has access to the account and is closing trades.

 
Eleni Anna Branou #:

Check the Journal tab for the explanation, probably some margin stop out from your broker.

It was from the broker. :( 

 
Yashar Seyyedin #:

Maybe some other person or EA has access to the account and is closing trades.

Bro, it was the broker. :( 

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