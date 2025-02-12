Discussing the article: "Mastering Log Records (Part 5): Optimizing the Handler with Cache and Rotation"
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Check out the new article: Mastering Log Records (Part 5): Optimizing the Handler with Cache and Rotation.
This article improves the logging library by adding formatters in handlers, the CIntervalWatcher class to manage execution cycles, optimization with caching and file rotation, performance tests and practical examples. With these improvements, we ensure an efficient, scalable and adaptable logging system to different development scenarios.
In the first article of this series, Mastering Log Records (Part 1): Fundamental Concepts and First Steps in MQL5, we embarked on the creation of a custom log library for Expert Advisor (EA) development. In it, we explored the motivation behind creating such an essential tool: to overcome the limitations of MetaTrader 5’s native logs and bring a robust, customizable, and powerful solution to the MQL5 universe.
To recap the main points covered, we laid the foundation for our library by establishing the following fundamental requirements:
With this well-established foundation, it became clear that the logging framework we are developing will be much more than a simple event log; it will be a strategic tool for understanding, monitoring and optimizing the behavior of EAs in real time.
So far, we've explored the basics of logs, learned how to format them, and understood how handlers control the destination of messages. In the last article, we learned how to save log records to a file (.txt, .log, or .json). Now, in this fifth article, we'll optimize the process of saving logs to files by implementing caching and file rotation. Let's get started!
Author: joaopedrodev