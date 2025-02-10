Discussing the article: "Creating a Trading Administrator Panel in MQL5 (Part IX): Code Organization (I)"
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Check out the new article: Creating a Trading Administrator Panel in MQL5 (Part IX): Code Organization (I).
This discussion delves into the challenges encountered when working with large codebases. We will explore the best practices for code organization in MQL5 and implement a practical approach to enhance the readability and scalability of our Trading Administrator Panel source code. Additionally, we aim to develop reusable code components that can potentially benefit other developers in their algorithm development. Read on and join the conversation.
In the previous discussion of this series, we witnessed significant expansion of our program as we introduced more specialized panels to the Admin Panel, transforming it into an essential dashboard for any trader. With these additions, we now have four panels: the Admin Home Panel, Communications Panel, Trade Management Panel, and Analytics Panel. The code has grown considerably, outlining the main structure, but there is still much to be done to enhance the functionality of each feature.
As I considered taking the next step and adding even more features, I realized the importance of revisiting the entire code to organize it better. This is when the idea for this topic came about. Rather than simply presenting a finished program, I felt it would be valuable to walk through the process of refining and organizing the code with you. In the next section, we will uncover more on code organization based on my research.
I think by the end of this discussion, someone must have acquired knowledge to answer these questions:
Author: Clemence Benjamin