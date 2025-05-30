Discussing the article: "Introduction to MQL5 (Part 12): A Beginner's Guide to Building Custom Indicators"
Thanks for the effort. Isreal. Appreciate it.
I'd like to comment in this part of the series for customize indicator.
You didn't utilize the prev_calculated. That means for every running tick
your code would recalculate every previous calculated bar again.
dhermanus #:Hello.
I'd like to comment in this part of the series for customize indicator.
Thanks for the effort. Isreal. Appreciate it.
I'd like to comment in this part of the series for customize indicator.
You didn't utilize the prev_calculated. That means for every running tick
your code would recalculate every previous calculated bar again.
Your comment is highly appreciated, I will look into that.
Thank you.
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Check out the new article: Introduction to MQL5 (Part 12): A Beginner's Guide to Building Custom Indicators.
Learn how to build a custom indicator in MQL5. With a project-based approach. This beginner-friendly guide covers indicator buffers, properties, and trend visualization, allowing you to learn step-by-step.
Welcome back to our MQL5 series! So far, we’ve covered a lot, including dealing with built-in indicators, creating Expert Advisors, exploring fundamental MQL5 concepts, and putting our knowledge to use through practical projects. It's time to advance by learning how to create a custom indicator from scratch. We'll gain a more in-depth understanding of how indicators operate internally, allowing us complete control over their operation and design rather than depending on built-in features. Have you ever wondered how the Moving Average or MACD, two of MQL5's built-in indicators, are created? If there were no such functions as iRSI or iMA, could you still build indicators?
Using a project-based approach, we will divide the process into two main parts. First, without utilizing the iMA function, we will build a Moving Average indicator entirely from scratch. Next, we'll go one step further and transform the Moving Average from the conventional line shape into a candle-style indication. In addition, this practical method will open up new avenues for developing trading tools that are specifically suited to your requirements.
Author: Israel Pelumi Abioye