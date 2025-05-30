Discussing the article: "Introduction to MQL5 (Part 12): A Beginner's Guide to Building Custom Indicators"

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Check out the new article: Introduction to MQL5 (Part 12): A Beginner's Guide to Building Custom Indicators.

Learn how to build a custom indicator in MQL5. With a project-based approach. This beginner-friendly guide covers indicator buffers, properties, and trend visualization, allowing you to learn step-by-step.

Welcome back to our MQL5 series! So far, we’ve covered a lot, including dealing with built-in indicators, creating Expert Advisors, exploring fundamental MQL5 concepts, and putting our knowledge to use through practical projects. It's time to advance by learning how to create a custom indicator from scratch. We'll gain a  more in-depth understanding of how indicators operate internally, allowing us complete control over their operation and design rather than depending on built-in features. Have you ever wondered how the Moving Average or MACD, two of MQL5's built-in indicators, are created? If there were no such functions as iRSI or iMA, could you still build indicators? 

Using a project-based approach, we will divide the process into two main parts. First, without utilizing the iMA function, we will build a Moving Average indicator entirely from scratch. Next, we'll go one step further and transform the Moving Average from the conventional line shape into a candle-style indication. In addition, this practical method will open up new avenues for developing trading tools that are specifically suited to your requirements.

Author: Israel Pelumi Abioye

 

Thanks for the effort. Isreal. Appreciate it.

I'd like to comment in this part of the series for customize indicator
You didn't utilize the prev_calculated. That means for every running tick 
your code would recalculate every previous calculated bar again.

 
dhermanus #:

Thanks for the effort. Isreal. Appreciate it.

I'd like to comment in this part of the series for customize indicator
You didn't utilize the prev_calculated. That means for every running tick 
your code would recalculate every previous calculated bar again.

Hello. 
Your comment is highly appreciated, I will look into that.

Thank you.
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