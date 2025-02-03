Indicators: TD Sequential Ultimate MT5

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TD Sequential Ultimate MT5:

TD Sequential Ultimate MetaTrader indicator shows all parts of the TD Sequential method developed by the legendary technical analyst, Tom DeMark. TD Sequential Ultimate displays Buy and Sell Setups, including the Setup Perfection arrows, Buy and Sell Countdowns, including the failed count 13 attempts, and TDST Support and Resistance levels. Unlike many other implementations of the TD Sequential method, this indicator offers multiple improvements:

TD Sequential Ultimate MT5

Author: Tuan Nguyen Van

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