Indicators: Support and Resistance MT5

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Support and Resistance MT5:

Support and Resistance MetaTrader indicator — as the name of this indicator suggests, it displays the support and resistance levels. It shows them directly on the chart, providing an easy help when you want to set stop-loss or take-profit level, or when you want to see the next market target. This indicator uses the standard MetaTrader Fractals indicator (by Bill Williams' method) and has no changeable input parameters. This indicator is available for MetaTrader version 4 and 5.

Support and Resistance MT5

Author: Tuan Nguyen Van

 
Really good and useful
 
Automated-Trading:

Support and Resistance MT5:

Author: Tuan Nguyen Van

How do I download this indicator 
[Deleted]  
@Caleb Kinyanjui #How do I download this indicator 
Use a desktop browser, not a mobile one, and click on the main link provided in the initial post of this discussion topic. Then click on the source file or on "Download a ZIP".
 

to @Ermek Maksutov

How to install on MT5 platform?

 
Yermek Maxutov #:

to @Ermek Maksutov

How to install on MT5 platform?

Download the ex5 file from the first post, double click it to open it in the MetaEditor, compile it by using the 'Compile' button and then place the compiled files into your MT5 >> File >> Open Data Folder >> MQL5 >> Indicators folder and restart your MT5 terminal.
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