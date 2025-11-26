Indicators: Support and Resistance MT5
Really good and useful
Automated-Trading:How do I download this indicator
Author: Tuan Nguyen Van
@Caleb Kinyanjui #: How do I download this indicatorUse a desktop browser, not a mobile one, and click on the main link provided in the initial post of this discussion topic. Then click on the source file or on "Download a ZIP".
How to install on MT5 platform?
Yermek Maxutov #:Download the ex5 file from the first post, double click it to open it in the MetaEditor, compile it by using the 'Compile' button and then place the compiled files into your MT5 >> File >> Open Data Folder >> MQL5 >> Indicators folder and restart your MT5 terminal.
How to install on MT5 platform?
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Support and Resistance MT5:
Support and Resistance MetaTrader indicator — as the name of this indicator suggests, it displays the support and resistance levels. It shows them directly on the chart, providing an easy help when you want to set stop-loss or take-profit level, or when you want to see the next market target. This indicator uses the standard MetaTrader Fractals indicator (by Bill Williams' method) and has no changeable input parameters. This indicator is available for MetaTrader version 4 and 5.
Author: Tuan Nguyen Van