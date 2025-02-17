Rounded Rectangle [HELP]
neng.diascute:MT5 Object list does not contain a rounded rectangle, so you can not add rounds to corner. You can only use rectangular/square rectangle
I'm a newbie here, the question is how to add a rounded rectangle, currently I can only add rectangles.
neng.diascute:
I'm a newbie here, the question is how to add a rounded rectangle, currently I can only add rectangles.
i dont see the use for an on chart rounded rectangle , but , if you need a gui rounded rectangle
load up the cavas library
draw this : (2 rectangles and 4 disks)
neng.diascute #:
Hi Lorentzos Roussos,
Great idea, can you share the basic code?
enjoy
//call the canvas library #include <Canvas\Canvas.mqh> string system_objects="TEST_"; int OnInit() { ObjectsDeleteAll(0,system_objects); //a create a bitmap design if(designRoundedRectangleResource("FILL",300,300,20,20,20,20,clrGreen,255)){ //create a bitmap label to display the resource ObjectCreate(0,system_objects+"BMP",OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL,0,0,0); ObjectSetInteger(0,system_objects+"BMP",OBJPROP_XSIZE,300); ObjectSetInteger(0,system_objects+"BMP",OBJPROP_YSIZE,300); ObjectSetInteger(0,system_objects+"BMP",OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,30); ObjectSetInteger(0,system_objects+"BMP",OBJPROP_YDISTANCE,30); ObjectSetString(0,system_objects+"BMP",OBJPROP_BMPFILE,"::FILL"); ChartRedraw(0); } return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); } void OnDeinit(const int reason) { ResourceFree("FILL"); ObjectsDeleteAll(0,system_objects); } void OnTick() { } bool designRoundedRectangleResource(string resource_name, int width, int height, int top_left_radius, int top_right_radius, int bottom_left_radius, int bottom_right_radius, color rectangle_color, uchar rectangle_opacity){ /* we will design a resource . but wtf is a resource ? it is a bitmap held in memory which can be used on bitmap label objects in their OBJPROP_BMPFILE property (without even beeing a file) If you delete the object and the program is still running you can arbitrarily create the object again with the resource without needing to design it again. The rounded corners have limitations , no radius can be greater than half the width or the height of the rectangle */ int max_radius=width/2; if((height/2)<max_radius){max_radius=height/2;} //we create a canvas CCanvas DESIGNER; DESIGNER.Destroy(); //and we size it DESIGNER.Create("DESIGNER",width,height,COLOR_FORMAT_ARGB_NORMALIZE); //the above is invisible you can draw whatever you want and the user wont notice until you //-------------------------------------------------------------------------------decide /* now imagine you sliced the rectangle in 4 parts , the top left top right bottom left and bottom right define the center : */ int center_x=width/2; int center_y=height/2; /* if we want to draw a rounded corner we must calculate where the center of that circle is going to be . So , lets define these : wid => width of rectangle hei => height of rectangle cR => corner radius ciX => circle center X ciY => circle center Y CTL => Corner Top Left CTR => Corner Top Right CBL => Corner Bottom Left CBR => Corner Bottom Right Then the formulas for finding the center of the drawn disk for each corner are for CTL : ciX=cR ciY=cR for CTR : ciX=wid-cR ciY=cR for CBL : ciX=cR ciY=hei-cR for CBR : ciX=wid-cR ciY=hei-cR */ //mix our color uint color_to_paint=ColorToARGB(rectangle_color,rectangle_opacity); //TOP LEFT CORNER //check if we breach max radius if(top_left_radius>max_radius){top_left_radius=max_radius;} else if(top_left_radius<0){top_left_radius=0;} //calculate the disk center int ciX=top_left_radius; int ciY=top_left_radius; //draw an antialized circle first DESIGNER.CircleAA(ciX,ciY,top_left_radius,color_to_paint); //draw the disk DESIGNER.FillCircle(ciX,ciY,top_left_radius,color_to_paint); /* now we must connect the disk to the rectangle structure otherwise the design is going to look like a stovetop we need 2 rectangles: 1::from the (ciX,0) till (center X,center Y) 2::from the (0,ciY) till (center X,center Y) */ DESIGNER.FillRectangle(ciX,0,center_x,center_y,color_to_paint); DESIGNER.FillRectangle(0,ciY,center_x,center_y,color_to_paint); //TOP RIGHT CORNER //check if we breach max radius if(top_right_radius>max_radius){top_right_radius=max_radius;} else if(top_right_radius<0){top_right_radius=0;} //calculate the disk center ciX=width-top_right_radius; ciY=top_right_radius; //draw an antialized circle first DESIGNER.CircleAA(ciX,ciY,top_right_radius,color_to_paint); //draw the disk DESIGNER.FillCircle(ciX,ciY,top_right_radius,color_to_paint); /* now we must connect the disk to the rectangle structure otherwise the design is going to look like a stovetop we need 2 rectangles: 1::from the (ciX,0) till (center X,center Y) 2::from the (width,ciY) till (center X,center Y) */ DESIGNER.FillRectangle(ciX,0,center_x,center_y,color_to_paint); DESIGNER.FillRectangle(width-1,ciY,center_x,center_y,color_to_paint); // width - 1 because if you have 100 pixels the last one is the 99th //BOTTOM LEFT CORNER //check if we breach max radius if(bottom_left_radius>max_radius){bottom_left_radius=max_radius;} else if(bottom_left_radius<0){bottom_left_radius=0;} //calculate the disk center ciX=bottom_left_radius; ciY=height-bottom_left_radius; //draw an antialized circle first DESIGNER.CircleAA(ciX,ciY,bottom_left_radius,color_to_paint); //draw the disk DESIGNER.FillCircle(ciX,ciY,bottom_left_radius,color_to_paint); /* now we must connect the disk to the rectangle structure otherwise the design is going to look like a stovetop we need 2 rectangles: 1::from the (ciX,height) till (center X,center Y) 2::from the (0,ciY) till (center X,center Y) */ DESIGNER.FillRectangle(ciX,height-1,center_x,center_y,color_to_paint); DESIGNER.FillRectangle(0,ciY,center_x,center_y,color_to_paint); // height - 1 because if you have 100 pixels the last one is the 99th //BOTTOM RIGHT CORNER //check if we breach max radius if(bottom_right_radius>max_radius){bottom_right_radius=max_radius;} else if(bottom_right_radius<0){bottom_right_radius=0;} //calculate the disk center ciX=width-bottom_right_radius; ciY=height-bottom_right_radius; //draw an antialized circle first DESIGNER.CircleAA(ciX,ciY,bottom_right_radius,color_to_paint); //draw the disk DESIGNER.FillCircle(ciX,ciY,bottom_right_radius,color_to_paint); /* now we must connect the disk to the rectangle structure otherwise the design is going to look like a stovetop we need 2 rectangles: 1::from the (ciX,height) till (center X,center Y) 2::from the (width,ciY) till (center X,center Y) */ DESIGNER.FillRectangle(ciX,height-1,center_x,center_y,color_to_paint); DESIGNER.FillRectangle(width-1,ciY,center_x,center_y,color_to_paint); // height - 1 because if you have 100 pixels the last one is the 99th DESIGNER.Update(true); /* the canvas has a resource of its own but we wanna kinda copy it and give it a new name that will be easier to recall */ uint copied_pixels[],copied_width=0,copied_height=0; //so we copy the resource of the canvas ResetLastError(); ResourceFree(resource_name); if(ResourceReadImage(DESIGNER.ResourceName(),copied_pixels,copied_width,copied_height)){ Print("Resource copied"); DESIGNER.Destroy(); if(ResourceCreate(resource_name,copied_pixels,copied_width,copied_height,0,0,copied_width,COLOR_FORMAT_ARGB_NORMALIZE)){ return(true); }else{ Print("cannot create resource "+resource_name); } }else{ Print("Cannot copy resource "+IntegerToString(GetLastError())); } return(false); }
What a kind man.
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I'm a newbie here, the question is how to add a rounded rectangle, currently I can only add rectangles.