Indicators: QQE Quantitative Qualitative Estimation MT5

New comment
 

QQE Quantitative Qualitative Estimation MT5:

QQE MetaTrader indicator — or Quantitative Qualitative Estimation, is based on a rather complex calculation of the smoothed RSI indicators. As a result, you get two lines in a separate indicator window — the fast one and the slow one. There is also an important indicator level (50), which is used in signals. You can enable text, sound, and e-mail alerts for this indicator. This QQE implementation supports multi-timeframe analysis with upper timeframe display. The indicator is available for MT4, MT5

QQE Quantitative Qualitative Estimation MT5

Author: Tuan Nguyen Van

 
I suggest that you create 4 more plot buffers to show the arrows when QQE line crossover and level cross. When I changed some setting input, those graphical object just disappear and never come back. this can be fixed by adding 4 more plot buffers. Keep it up!
 
momentum and signal confirmation in the same indicator, cool!
New comment