Indicators: Moving Average Candlesticks MT5

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Moving Average Candlesticks MT5:

Moving Average Candlesticks MetaTrader indicator — is a chart visualization of a standard moving average using the candlestick bars. It draws the candlesticks based on the moving average values calculated for Close, Open, Low, and High. It allows seeing a compact snapshot of the more detailed market information compared with the classic MA indicator. It works with any currency pair, timeframe, and MA mode. The indicator is available for MT4 and MT5.

Moving Average Candlesticks MT5

Author: Tuan Nguyen Van

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