Indicators: Laguerre MT4

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Laguerre MT4:

Laguerre MetaTrader indicator — a completely custom indicator that doesn't rely on the standard MT4/MT5 indicators. It shows the weighted trendline in the separate window of the chart. It can be used for simple entry and exit signals. The indicator is available for both MT4 and MT5.

Laguerre MT4

Author: Tuan Nguyen Van

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