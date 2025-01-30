Indicators: Easy Trend Visualizer MT4

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Easy Trend Visualizer MT4:

Easy Trend Visualizer is a MetaTrader indicator that does exactly what its name says. It shows where the trend begins, where it ends, and where there is no trend at all. It is based on standard MetaTrader ADX (Average Direction Movement Index) indicators and works quite fast. Easy Trend Visualizer displays itself in the main chart window. It offers a range of alerts: horizontal line appears, horizontal line cross, arrow up, arrow down, previous horizontal line cross (PHLC). Available for MT4 and MT5 platforms

Easy Trend Visualizer MT4

Author: Tuan Nguyen Van

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