Indicators: CCI Arrows MT4
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CCI Arrows MT4:
CCI Arrows MetaTrader indicator — will show you where the CCI cross with the zero occur (marking it with the red or blue arrow) to help you decide whether to go short or long. It has a minimal lag and a relatively high accuracy. This simple indicator is a good choice for those traders that prefer to keep it simple and hate complex indicators. CCI Arrows supports all types of alerts. The indicator is available in MT4 and MT5 versions.
Author: Tuan Nguyen Van