Indicators: Candle Wicks Length Display Indicator MT5
Upper wick Number means - sellers are pushing the number that means it's a sellers power number. Lower wick rejction numbers - it's a buyers power. Can i take those number as a buyers and sellers number. Or how can i calculate the buyers and sellers power in a single candle? So that i can predict the next candle .
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Candle Wicks Length Display Indicator MT5:
Candle Wicks Length Display MetaTrader indicator is an indicator that can display the length of candle wicks in pips directly on your chart. You can set the minimum length to be displayed. Alternatively, it can show wick lengths that are less than the given limit. The indicator supports all sorts of alerts and works with both MT4 and MT5.
Author: Tuan Nguyen Van