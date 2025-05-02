Indicators: BMA or Band Moving Average MT5
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BMA or Band Moving Average MT5:
BMA MetaTrader indicator or Band Moving Average — was created by using the original moving average indicator and the idea from one of the site's visitors. The indicator displays itself in the form of three lines: the central one is the standard MT4/MT5 moving average (which can be simple, exponential or weighted), the upper line is the same as the central one but lifted up by 2% (by default), the lower line is the same as the central one but pushed down by 2%. Those two additional lines serve as the support and resistance levels. The indicator is available for both MT4 and MT5.
Author: Tuan Nguyen Van