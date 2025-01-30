Indicators: BB MACD indicator MT4
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BB MACD indicator MT4:
BB MACD MetaTrader indicator — is a basic MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence) indicator variation, which helps in detecting the trend change points and measuring the current trend's strength. The indicator is drawn in the separate window on the chart and consists of two lines (blue and red) and the dots, which can be either green or magenta. The change of the dots' color is a good signal provider, while the width of gap between the two lines indicates the strength of the current trend. This indicator is available for MT4 and MT5.
Author: Tuan Nguyen Van