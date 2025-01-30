Indicators: Aroon Up, Down MT4
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Aroon Up, Down MT4:
Aroon Up & Down MetaTrader indicator — detecting the local tops and bottoms of the chart it was applied to, this indicator provides the signals for buying and selling the currency pairs when they rise up from the bottom and fall from the top. The cross of the indicator lines provide a good signal to take the profit or to exit with a minimum loss. This indicator can send sound and e-mail alerts on the cross. It is available in both MT4 and MT5 versions.
Author: Tuan Nguyen Van