How to get seller

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Dear Community,

perhaps you can help me. Want to sell self made utilties.

The problem: I can only register as company.

Unfortunately, the chatbot is no help and it seems, it is not possible to get in contact with help desk.

Is it possible to get a seller as private person?

Thanks for comments.

[Deleted]  

Currently you are already registered as a seller (as a private individual). You can already sell Market products and Signals.

If instead, you want to do it as a "Company", then simply register as such ...

Go to your Profile → Seller → Register as Company ...

 
Fernando Carreiro #:

Currently you are already registered as a seller (as a private individual). You can already sell Market products and Signals.

If instead, you want to do it as a "Company", then simply register as such ...

Go to your Profile → Seller → Register as Company ...

Hello Fernando,

thank you for reply. Sounds good. By the way, my company registration looks a bit different. They want to have a registration number.

However, for now things are fine.

Best regards

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