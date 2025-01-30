How to get seller
Currently you are already registered as a seller (as a private individual). You can already sell Market products and Signals.
If instead, you want to do it as a "Company", then simply register as such ...
Go to your Profile → Seller → Register as Company ...
Currently you are already registered as a seller (as a private individual). You can already sell Market products and Signals.
If instead, you want to do it as a "Company", then simply register as such ...
Go to your Profile → Seller → Register as Company ...
Hello Fernando,
thank you for reply. Sounds good. By the way, my company registration looks a bit different. They want to have a registration number.
However, for now things are fine.
Best regards
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Dear Community,
perhaps you can help me. Want to sell self made utilties.
The problem: I can only register as company.
Unfortunately, the chatbot is no help and it seems, it is not possible to get in contact with help desk.
Is it possible to get a seller as private person?
Thanks for comments.