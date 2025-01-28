MQL4 JSON Parsing
Søren Lauritsen:
// Konverter JSON-data til char-array
StringToCharArray(postData, data);
The last character is string terminator '\0'
Just constraint the resulting array to ArraySize(data) - 1 or StringLen(postData).
ArrayResize(data, ArraySize(data) - 1);
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Hi,
I am kind of new to JSON in mql4. But i had an idea i wanted to try send some indicator data to a google docs spreadsheet.
I have made the Google Apps Script, and when i send the data from postman it updates perfect in my spreadsheet so i know my problem is within MQL4.
When i run my expert advisor i get the message below which i dont understand, so if someone can tell me what i am doing wrong it would be much appreciated. :)
Here is the code i use to build the parsing: