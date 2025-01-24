Experts: EA CloseAll
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
EA CloseAll:
CloseAllOrdersEA for MetaTrader 4 closes all existing orders upon initialization. It works by: OnInit: Calls CloseAllOrders to shut down all market and pending orders. OnDeinit: Only logs deinitialization. OnTick: No action needed as orders are closed on start. CloseAllOrders: Loops from last to first order, retries up to 3 times to close/delete orders with error handling, uses current price for market orders, and deletes pending orders. Error Handling: Logs detailed errors for unsuccessful operations.
Author: Mochamad Tabrani