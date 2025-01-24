Experts: EA CloseAll

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EA CloseAll:

CloseAllOrdersEA for MetaTrader 4 closes all existing orders upon initialization. It works by: OnInit: Calls CloseAllOrders to shut down all market and pending orders. OnDeinit: Only logs deinitialization. OnTick: No action needed as orders are closed on start. CloseAllOrders: Loops from last to first order, retries up to 3 times to close/delete orders with error handling, uses current price for market orders, and deletes pending orders. Error Handling: Logs detailed errors for unsuccessful operations.

EA CloseAll

Author: Mochamad Tabrani

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