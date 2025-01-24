Discussing the article: "Price Action Analysis Toolkit Development (Part 9): External Flow"
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Check out the new article: Price Action Analysis Toolkit Development (Part 9): External Flow.
This article explores a new dimension of analysis using external libraries specifically designed for advanced analytics. These libraries, like pandas, provide powerful tools for processing and interpreting complex data, enabling traders to gain more profound insights into market dynamics. By integrating such technologies, we can bridge the gap between raw data and actionable strategies. Join us as we lay the foundation for this innovative approach and unlock the potential of combining technology with trading expertise.
In previous articles, I focused on price action and data analysis, primarily exploring signal generation through calculations and metrics processed by MQL5 Expert Advisors (EAs). These articles, however, were confined to MQL5-based analysis. This article marks a shift by introducing the integration of external libraries specifically designed for advanced data analysis. By leveraging the Python library, Pandas, we can explore new avenues for traders, providing a broader range of analytical options to cater to various needs.
This method does not replace MQL5 but positions it as the core of this system. The MQL5 EA serves as a bridge, enabling interaction with external libraries and servers to build a more robust and flexible analytical framework. I’d like to emphasize that this article is only the beginning of exploring advanced analytics, and I look forward to presenting more comprehensive insights and techniques in future discussions.
Author: Christian Benjamin