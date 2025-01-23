Discussing the article: "Price Action Analysis Toolkit Development (Part 8): Metrics Board"
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Check out the new article: Price Action Analysis Toolkit Development (Part 8): Metrics Board.
As one of the most powerful Price Action analysis toolkits, the Metrics Board is designed to streamline market analysis by instantly providing essential market metrics with just a click of a button. Each button serves a specific function, whether it’s analyzing high/low trends, volume, or other key indicators. This tool delivers accurate, real-time data when you need it most. Let’s dive deeper into its features in this article.
In the early stages of our series, we released an article titled "Analytics Master," which explored methods for retrieving and visualizing the previous day's market metrics. This foundational work set the stage for the development of more sophisticated tools. We are excited to introduce the Metrics Board EA, an innovative and premium-quality solution that revolutionizes market analysis within MetaTrader 5. This tool functions as a seamlessly integrated application, offering a streamlined and simple interface equipped with dedicated buttons for advanced analyses, including:
Author: Christian Benjamin