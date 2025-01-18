Is there any easy way to view current EA settings on your VPS?
cbirckhe:
I know how to publish settings to VPS, but how can I view the settings on the VPS at a later date from within MT5? I know there are journals but is there any easy way to see my EA settings?
I have multiple VPS so it would be able to click a button to see the EA settings.
There is no easy, one click way, the only way is through the Experts log of your MQL5 VPS.
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I know how to publish settings to VPS, but how can I view the settings on the VPS at a later date from within MT5? I know there are journals but is there any easy way to see my EA settings?
I have multiple VPS so it would be able to click a button to see the EA settings.